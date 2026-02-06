CIBC Has Lowered Expectations for Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Price

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$183.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

TRI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$275.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday. Huber Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$300.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$285.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$184.33.

TSE TRI traded down C$2.19 on Friday, hitting C$118.76. 972,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28. The company has a market cap of C$52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.02. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$116.21 and a 1-year high of C$299.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$173.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$209.53.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of C$2.76 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 5.6395803 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada’s Thomson and the United Kingdom’s Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE. Since the divestiture, the company is more concentrated on selling its flagship legal data and software, WestLaw, and its tax accounting software, OneSource. In addition, the company does hold a significant investment in the publicly traded Tradeweb, which operates a fixed income exchange.

