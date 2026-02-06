LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. LY had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter.
LY Stock Up 5.7%
Shares of YAHOY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 278,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. LY has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $8.41.
About LY
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LY
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Wall Street’s New Sports Prediction Trade
Receive News & Ratings for LY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.