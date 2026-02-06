LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. LY had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter.

LY Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of YAHOY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 278,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. LY has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $8.41.

Get LY alerts:

About LY

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services. The company was formerly known as Z Holdings Corporation and changed its name to LY Corporation in October 2023. LY Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chiyoda, Japan. LY Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for LY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.