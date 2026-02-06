IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,443 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $76,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 91,914 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 323,284 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $70,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $222.13 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $255.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.20 and its 200 day moving average is $221.30.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 16.47%.The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 2,300 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $524,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,714.05. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $2,745,179.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,522.34. This trade represents a 51.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $292.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

