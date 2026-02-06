Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Acquires 20,701 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 339.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,701 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.8% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $20,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,913,000 after buying an additional 564,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,152,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,238,000 after buying an additional 536,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,201.17.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,020.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,052.61 and its 200-day moving average is $896.17. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $964.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 112.50%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

