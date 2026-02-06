Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,016,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,687,000 after acquiring an additional 556,203 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,551,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,645,000 after acquiring an additional 540,546 shares during the last quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 1,078,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,193,000 after acquiring an additional 494,886 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,363,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,176,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,580,000 after purchasing an additional 215,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $268.96 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $279.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.60.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

