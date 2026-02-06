Coston McIsaac & Partners Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,297 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $99,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 476.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.