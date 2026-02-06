Durante & Waters LLC Invests $11.80 Million in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI

Durante & Waters LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 334,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,797,000. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Durante & Waters LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Durante & Waters LLC owned about 0.25% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENI. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,617,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,629,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,960,000.

NYSEARCA FENI opened at $38.62 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index. FENI was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

