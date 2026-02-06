JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $59.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3444 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

