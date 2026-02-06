UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,559 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,112,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,060 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UNH opened at $268.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $606.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.01. The firm has a market cap of $243.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

