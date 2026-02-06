Blackstone Inc. $BX Position Trimmed by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,668 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 5.4% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $62,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 324 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.92 per share, for a total transaction of $47,602.08. Following the acquisition, the director owned 39,077 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,192.84. This trade represents a 0.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,610. This represents a 99.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 770,078 shares of company stock valued at $20,058,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $199.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.77.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $126.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.90. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 132.99%.

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

