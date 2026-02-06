Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 98,857 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,857 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $58,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 650,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $727,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 85.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 45,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Seneca Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Seneca Financial Advisors LLC now owns 696,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,634,000 after buying an additional 100,076 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $32.60.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

