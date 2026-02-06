CoreWeave (CRWV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) recently:

1/27/2026 – CoreWeave was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

1/27/2026 – CoreWeave had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2026 – CoreWeave had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – CoreWeave had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/26/2026 – CoreWeave was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

1/16/2026 – CoreWeave had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/12/2026 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – CoreWeave is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2026 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – CoreWeave is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $155.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – CoreWeave was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – CoreWeave had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – CoreWeave had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/19/2025 – CoreWeave had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $192.00.

12/16/2025 – CoreWeave was given a new $92.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

12/15/2025 – CoreWeave had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – CoreWeave had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $3,195,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Baker sold 5,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.78, for a total value of $533,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,969.12. This trade represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,213,658 shares of company stock worth $349,255,119 in the last quarter.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

