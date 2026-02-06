CoreWeave (CRWV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) recently:
- 1/27/2026 – CoreWeave was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.
- 1/27/2026 – CoreWeave had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – CoreWeave had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – CoreWeave had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 1/26/2026 – CoreWeave was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.
- 1/16/2026 – CoreWeave had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/12/2026 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – CoreWeave is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – CoreWeave is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – CoreWeave had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $155.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – CoreWeave was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – CoreWeave had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – CoreWeave had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/19/2025 – CoreWeave had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $192.00.
- 12/16/2025 – CoreWeave was given a new $92.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.
- 12/15/2025 – CoreWeave had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – CoreWeave had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other CoreWeave news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $3,195,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Baker sold 5,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.78, for a total value of $533,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,969.12. This trade represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,213,658 shares of company stock worth $349,255,119 in the last quarter.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CoreWeave
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.