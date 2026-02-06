Northland Securities Expects Increased Earnings for Fabrinet

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Securities lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fabrinet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the technology company will earn $3.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Fabrinet’s current full-year earnings is $9.40 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.77 EPS.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on FN. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fabrinet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.11.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $443.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $148.55 and a 1-year high of $531.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.47.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.69%.The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.75, for a total value of $1,588,125.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,885. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.14, for a total value of $1,021,108.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,726.46. This represents a 10.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,151 shares of company stock worth $12,643,707. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.