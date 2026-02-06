Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.18 and traded as high as GBX 45.90. Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 44.20, with a volume of 244,749 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 70.

Topps Tiles Trading Up 3.5%

The firm has a market cap of £86.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,807.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.18.

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 3.43 EPS for the quarter. Topps Tiles had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Topps Tiles Plc will post 4.0687161 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic. It also sells its products online. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

