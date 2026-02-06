ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.57 and traded as high as $27.39. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 4,994 shares traded.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a market cap of $45.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 96.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter.

About ALPS Active REIT ETF

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

