Wilmington (LON:WIL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 283 and last traded at GBX 291.80, with a volume of 260144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294.

WIL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Wilmington from GBX 450 to GBX 475 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wilmington from GBX 435 to GBX 465 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 466.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £261.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 298.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 320.35.

In other Wilmington news, insider Mark Milner purchased 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 298 per share, with a total value of £24,778.70. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wilmington acts as trusted partner to customers who are operating in regulated sectors and in the governance, risk and compliance markets. We provide critical data and information to enable our customers to make the decisions needed to maintain compliance with the rules and regulations that apply to them; and we provide training and education to equip our customers with the knowledge and skills to carry out their activities in line with best practice.

