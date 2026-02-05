Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $370.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.78.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $331.25. 87,139,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,314,340. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $349.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.32 and a 200 day moving average of $268.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total transaction of $10,383,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,272,119 shares in the company, valued at $725,942,020.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total value of $800,786.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,884.14. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,035,186 shares of company stock worth $94,458,941. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 36.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

