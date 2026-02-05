Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

ALFVY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Alfa Laval Stock Down 1.3%

ALFVY stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.73. 23,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,498. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alfa Laval has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $59.22.

Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Alfa Laval had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alfa Laval will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Company Profile

Alfa Laval is an industrial engineering company specializing in heat transfer, separation and fluid handling technologies. Its product portfolio includes plate and tubular heat exchangers, separators and decanter centrifuges, pumps, valves and complete process systems designed to control temperature, separate liquids and solids, and move fluids reliably through industrial processes. The company supplies both standardized components and engineered systems for integration into customer plants and vessels.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including energy and power, marine and offshore, food and beverage processing, water and wastewater treatment, chemical and pharmaceutical production, and pulp and paper.

