Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 5.1% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $196,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $338.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $576.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

