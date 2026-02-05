Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $173.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.66 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Varonis Systems updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.060-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to -0.060–0.050 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Varonis Systems’ conference call:

SaaS momentum: SaaS ARR reached $638.5M (86% of total ARR), SaaS ARR grew ~32% YoY excluding conversions, SaaS dollar-based net retention was 110%, and the company converted roughly $65M of on‑prem ARR in Q4 with another $50M–$75M expected to convert in 2026.

SaaS ARR reached $638.5M (86% of total ARR), SaaS ARR grew ~32% YoY excluding conversions, SaaS dollar-based net retention was 110%, and the company converted roughly $65M of on‑prem ARR in Q4 with another $50M–$75M expected to convert in 2026. End-of-life on-prem decision = short-term headwind: Management is retiring the self‑hosted product to become 100% SaaS by end‑2026, but expects a $30M–$50M negative impact to 2026 ARR contribution margin and free cash flow as lower‑renewal on‑prem customers roll off.

Management is retiring the self‑hosted product to become 100% SaaS by end‑2026, but expects a $30M–$50M negative impact to 2026 ARR contribution margin and free cash flow as lower‑renewal on‑prem customers roll off. New investor disclosures and SaaS guidance: Varonis will report SaaS ARR and SaaS ARR excluding conversions quarterly in 2026 and guided SaaS ARR ex‑conversion growth of 18%–20% (total SaaS ARR $805M–$840M) and full‑year revenue of $722M–$730M.

Varonis will report SaaS ARR and SaaS ARR excluding conversions quarterly in 2026 and guided SaaS ARR ex‑conversion growth of 18%–20% (total SaaS ARR $805M–$840M) and full‑year revenue of $722M–$730M. AI and M&A strategy: Varonis acquired Altru to add AI‑agent visibility and guardrails and highlighted strong adoption of Copilot, MDDR and Interceptor (SlashNext), positioning the company to sell data/AI security across more budgets and use cases.

Varonis acquired Altru to add AI‑agent visibility and guardrails and highlighted strong adoption of Copilot, MDDR and Interceptor (SlashNext), positioning the company to sell data/AI security across more budgets and use cases. Profitability pressure in Q4 and near term: Q4 revenue rose 9% to $173.4M but gross margin fell to 80% (from 84.4%) and operating income dropped to $4.6M (2.6%); full‑year 2025 operating margin was -0.6% and management expects lower margin/FCF in 2026 before improvements in 2027.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Stephens began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 344.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates and SaaS momentum — Varonis reported Q4 revenue of $173.4M and EPS $0.08, topping expectations; ARR and SaaS ARR growth, plus improved cash flow, were highlighted as signs the SaaS transition is progressing. Press Release

Q4 results beat estimates and SaaS momentum — Varonis reported Q4 revenue of $173.4M and EPS $0.08, topping expectations; ARR and SaaS ARR growth, plus improved cash flow, were highlighted as signs the SaaS transition is progressing. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal‑2026 guidance raised vs. consensus — Varonis issued FY26 EPS guidance of $0.06–$0.10 and revenue guidance of $722–$730M, above some street estimates, suggesting management expects earnings improvement as the SaaS mix advances. Guidance Detail

Fiscal‑2026 guidance raised vs. consensus — Varonis issued FY26 EPS guidance of $0.06–$0.10 and revenue guidance of $722–$730M, above some street estimates, suggesting management expects earnings improvement as the SaaS mix advances. Positive Sentiment: Strategic AI/security acquisition — Varonis announced it will acquire AllTrue.ai (AI TRiSM) to add AI governance/security capabilities, a product fit that could bolster long‑term growth in AI-driven enterprise security. Acquisition Release

Strategic AI/security acquisition — Varonis announced it will acquire AllTrue.ai (AI TRiSM) to add AI governance/security capabilities, a product fit that could bolster long‑term growth in AI-driven enterprise security. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call material and slides released — The company posted the earnings presentation and call transcript for investors to review details on ARR, margin drivers, and the SaaS conversion roadmap. Useful for digging into the drivers behind management’s guidance. Earnings Slides

Earnings call material and slides released — The company posted the earnings presentation and call transcript for investors to review details on ARR, margin drivers, and the SaaS conversion roadmap. Useful for digging into the drivers behind management’s guidance. Negative Sentiment: Widespread analyst price‑target cuts — Multiple firms reduced targets (examples: JPMorgan to $38, Cantor Fitzgerald to $35, Citigroup to $28, DA Davidson to $25), signaling reduced near‑term enthusiasm and adding selling pressure. JPMorgan PT Cut

Widespread analyst price‑target cuts — Multiple firms reduced targets (examples: JPMorgan to $38, Cantor Fitzgerald to $35, Citigroup to $28, DA Davidson to $25), signaling reduced near‑term enthusiasm and adding selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Investors piling into protection — Unusually large single‑day put option activity was reported (~4,051 puts), which is consistent with elevated bearish positioning and may amplify downside volatility. (market options data)

Investors piling into protection — Unusually large single‑day put option activity was reported (~4,051 puts), which is consistent with elevated bearish positioning and may amplify downside volatility. (market options data) Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class‑action notices — Several plaintiff firms have filed or solicited lead‑plaintiff roles alleging misstatements about the SaaS transition (lead‑plaintiff deadline March 9), creating legal overhang and potential settlement risk. Lawsuit Notice

Multiple securities class‑action notices — Several plaintiff firms have filed or solicited lead‑plaintiff roles alleging misstatements about the SaaS transition (lead‑plaintiff deadline March 9), creating legal overhang and potential settlement risk. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction & analyst commentary focused on margin/transition risk — Despite beats, outlets and analysts flagged margin pressure from the SaaS shift and conversion execution risk; that narrative drove a sharp intraday selloff and negative sentiment. Why Stock Dived (Fool)

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

