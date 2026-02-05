Chad Smith Sells 3,097 Shares of Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Stock

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) COO Chad Smith sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $83,804.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,420.58. This represents a 14.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

BETR stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a market cap of $432.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.99. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $94.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Home & Finance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Better Home & Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,819,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Better Home & Finance by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,356 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Better Home & Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Better Home & Finance by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BETR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Better Home & Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Better Home & Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

