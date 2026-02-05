STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53, FiscalAI reports. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 12.07%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. STERIS updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.150-10.300 EPS.

STERIS Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of STE stock opened at $264.48 on Thursday. STERIS has a twelve month low of $204.90 and a twelve month high of $269.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.03.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $1,312,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,020. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 15,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.14, for a total transaction of $3,977,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 33,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,998.66. This represents a 30.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,218. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 416.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

