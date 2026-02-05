Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $GSSC Shares Purchased by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSSC. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $79.00 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.91 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.06.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

