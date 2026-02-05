109,918 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Bought by Rakuten Group Inc.

Rakuten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 109,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Rakuten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 793.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

