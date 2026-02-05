4,063 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX Acquired by Optimize Financial Inc

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMDX. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,070,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 68,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $747,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Weill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $693,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,257.76. The trade was a 29.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $435,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,545.10. The trade was a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 8,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $130.37 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.66 and its 200 day moving average is $124.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 2.06.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company’s flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics’ solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

Further Reading

