Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.18 and last traded at $65.6480, with a volume of 181186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.19%.Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 891.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3,970.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

