MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.The business had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.050-1.090 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from MACOM Technology Solutions’ conference call:

Q1 results were strong with $271.6 million in revenue (up 24.5% YoY), adjusted EPS of $1.02 , adjusted gross margin of 57.6%, and a record adjusted operating income of $74 million .

in revenue (up 24.5% YoY), adjusted EPS of , adjusted gross margin of 57.6%, and a record adjusted operating income of . Management raised its data center revenue outlook to 35%–40% YoY Demand momentum and backlog are strong — a record backlog, a book‑to‑bill of 1.3 , and 23% of revenue from orders both booked and shipped within the quarter — supporting multi‑quarter visibility. Balance sheet and capital actions support financial flexibility with $768 million in cash and short‑term investments, a net cash position >$268 million, and a planned mid‑March retirement of $161 million of 2021 convertible notes (settlement included in share count/guidance). Timing and working‑capital risks remain — Q1 operating cash flow declined by ~$26.7 million sequentially, inventories ticked up, and a previously announced $55M satellite program was delayed to H2‑2026 (customer‑driven), creating near‑term revenue timing uncertainty.



MTSI stock traded up $11.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,208. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $236.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.82.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 121,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total transaction of $23,011,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,478,323 shares in the company, valued at $851,194,852.61. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total value of $3,463,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,215.72. The trade was a 26.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 495,181 shares of company stock valued at $89,546,407 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 180.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 986,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,802,000 after purchasing an additional 634,903 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 689,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after acquiring an additional 161,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,901,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 24.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,080,000 after purchasing an additional 61,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 286,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,995 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

