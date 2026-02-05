AlphaQuest LLC Takes $577,000 Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Amentum by 116.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Amentum during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Amentum by 1,517.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amentum by 433.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMTM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amentum from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amentum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Amentum from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amentum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amentum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Amentum Stock Up 0.6%

AMTM stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.01. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Amentum had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 0.46%.The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Profile

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

Featured Articles

