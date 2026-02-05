Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $32.9220, with a volume of 2097899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Carnival from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.49.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 112,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Carnival by 41.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 88,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

