Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 183456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Tetra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Technologies from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Clear Str cut shares of Tetra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13.

In other Tetra Technologies news, VP Shoemake Alicia R. Boston sold 19,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $152,900.58. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 132,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,415.68. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Tetra Technologies by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,907,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. F m Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) is a provider of specialized products and services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The company operates through two primary segments: Oilfield Services, which offers hydraulic fracturing and wellsite fluid systems, and Chemical Solutions, which manufactures and delivers a broad range of drilling, completion and production chemicals. Tetra’s integrated service model spans the design, blending and on-site delivery of fluids, as well as pumping equipment and related wellsite operations.

Within the Oilfield Services segment, Tetra supplies pressure pumping fleets and associated equipment to support onshore hydraulic fracturing and well placement activities.

