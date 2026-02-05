New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Down 18% – Here’s Why

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) fell 18% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 153,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 217,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price objective on New Age Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.95.
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
