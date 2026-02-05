Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Construction Partners’ conference call:

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Q1 results — Revenue rose 44% to $809.5M, adjusted EBITDA increased 63% to $112.2M and adjusted EBITDA margin hit a first-quarter record of 13.9%, prompting management to raise its fiscal 2026 outlook .

— Revenue rose 44% to $809.5M, adjusted EBITDA increased 63% to $112.2M and adjusted EBITDA margin hit a first-quarter record of 13.9%, prompting management to . Backlog strength — Project backlog was $3.09 billion at Dec. 31, 2025, covering roughly 80%–85% of the next 12 months’ contract revenue, signaling robust near-term demand across markets.

— Project backlog was $3.09 billion at Dec. 31, 2025, covering roughly of the next 12 months’ contract revenue, signaling robust near-term demand across markets. M&A expansion in Houston — Management closed the GMJ Paving acquisition (adding to a dozen hot‑mix plants in Houston), fully integrated recent platform deals, and says the acquisition pipeline across the Sun Belt remains very active.

— Management closed the GMJ Paving acquisition (adding to a dozen hot‑mix plants in Houston), fully integrated recent platform deals, and says the acquisition pipeline across the Sun Belt remains very active. Cash flow & deleveraging — Operating cash flow was $82.6M in Q1 (up vs. prior year), the company expects to fund recent deals (including GMJ) largely from cash, and targets reducing net leverage to about 2.5x by late 2026.

— Operating cash flow was $82.6M in Q1 (up vs. prior year), the company expects to fund recent deals (including GMJ) largely from cash, and targets reducing net leverage to about by late 2026. Organic & long‑term growth goals — Management reaffirmed a ~7%–8% organic growth target for FY26 (Q1 organic was 3.5% due to timing) and reiterated the Road 2030 plan to grow revenue to >$6B and push EBITDA margin toward ~17% by 2030.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Construction Partners stock traded up $16.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.24. 1,067,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.93. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $138.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Construction Partners from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Construction Partners

Institutional Trading of Construction Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) is a specialty contractor and infrastructure solutions provider focused on road building, paving, site development and aggregate production. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of civil construction services, including roadway paving and milling, site grading and preparation, stormwater and utility installation, and full-scale asphalt plant operations. By integrating materials production with contracting capabilities, the firm aims to streamline project delivery and maintain quality control across its contracting and materials businesses.

At the heart of Construction Partners’ operations are its network of asphalt plants, quarries and aggregate production facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.