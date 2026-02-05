Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.43 and last traded at $89.7830, with a volume of 6252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.43.
View Our Latest Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 0.8%
Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc (NYSE: BFAM) is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bright Horizons Family Solutions
- The day the gold market broke
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.