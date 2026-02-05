Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.43 and last traded at $89.7830, with a volume of 6252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc (NYSE: BFAM) is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

