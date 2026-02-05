Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 14.43%.

Strong top-line growth and profitability: Q4 revenue was $35.2M (+26% YoY) and fiscal 2025 revenue was $118.1M (+38% YoY), with adjusted EBITDA rising to $6.0M in Q4 and $16.8M for the year, signaling continued EBITDA profitability despite one-time items.

Rapid retail expansion driving demand: Byrna expanded its brick‑and‑mortar footprint to >1,500 locations (targeting ~2,000 in 2026), with chain-store programs (notably Sportsman's Warehouse) and try‑before‑you‑buy initiatives producing >100% growth in store sales and meaningful holiday sell‑throughs.

Product and manufacturing catalysts to improve margins: New products (CL XL launched at $579.99, Byrna Cam planned mid‑year, later modular launcher) plus onshored ammo production in Fort Wayne and expected manufacturing efficiencies (company cites ~40% lower BOM on the new chassis) are expected to drive gross‑margin improvement to the mid‑60% range over time.

Near‑term cash and cost pressures: Operating expenses rose to $59.6M and cash declined to $15.5M (from $25.7M) while inventory increased to $32.7M, although management secured a $20M credit facility (including a $15M delayed draw) to support growth and potential acquisitions.

Shares of BYRN stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $12.87. 1,296,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,256. The company has a market capitalization of $292.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 2.29. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $34.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Byrna Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Roth Mkm set a $40.00 price objective on Byrna Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 89.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN) designs, develops and markets non-lethal personal security devices and accessories intended to provide an alternative to traditional firearms. The company’s flagship offerings deploy impact projectiles and chemical irritants in a compact, pistol-style form factor. Its product portfolio includes the Byrna SD and Byrna HD launchers, which utilize proprietary kinetic and irritant cartridges, as well as the lightweight Byrna Air, a CO₂-powered variant optimized for close-quarters defense.

In addition to its core self-defense launchers, Byrna Technologies supplies a range of consumables and support products, including cartridges loaded with pepper-based irritants, inert training rounds, holsters, safe-carry cases and speed loaders.

