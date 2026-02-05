Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.430-3.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.2 billion-$22.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.4 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.780-0.800 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a $115.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,728,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,103,258. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $74.86 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: BSX reported $0.80 EPS and ~$5.29B in revenue with ~16% reported sales growth — the underlying quarter is strong and supports the longer‑term growth narrative. PR Newswire — Q4 results

Q4 results beat consensus: BSX reported $0.80 EPS and ~$5.29B in revenue with ~16% reported sales growth — the underlying quarter is strong and supports the longer‑term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets but largely maintained buy/overweight/outperform ratings — many brokers lowered PTs after the call while still signaling upside, which can attract dip buyers. Benzinga — analyst reactions

Analysts trimmed price targets but largely maintained buy/overweight/outperform ratings — many brokers lowered PTs after the call while still signaling upside, which can attract dip buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity and trading strategies are in play (including strangle strategies highlighted among top active option names); this increases intraday volatility but is not a fundamental change. Barchart — options activity

Unusual options activity and trading strategies are in play (including strangle strategies highlighted among top active option names); this increases intraday volatility but is not a fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Long-term research pieces continue to highlight BSX as a growth name (Zacks and others), supporting buy-and-hold investors despite near-term noise. Zacks — long-term view

Long-term research pieces continue to highlight BSX as a growth name (Zacks and others), supporting buy-and-hold investors despite near-term noise. Negative Sentiment: Soft FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance from BSX drove a large selloff when released — management’s cautious revenue and EPS outlook remains the principal near‑term risk to the stock’s multiple. Reuters — guidance reaction

Soft FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance from BSX drove a large selloff when released — management’s cautious revenue and EPS outlook remains the principal near‑term risk to the stock’s multiple. Negative Sentiment: Multiple broker price‑target reductions were published today (examples include RBC, Morgan Stanley, Evercore, Wells Fargo and others), which can keep sentiment muted even though many ratings remain bullish. StreetInsider — PT changes

Multiple broker price‑target reductions were published today (examples include RBC, Morgan Stanley, Evercore, Wells Fargo and others), which can keep sentiment muted even though many ratings remain bullish. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Michael Mahoney disclosed a large sale (~160,901 shares) earlier this week, which can be viewed negatively by short‑term traders. SEC filing — insider sale

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.