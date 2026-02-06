Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.73 and last traded at $66.4180, with a volume of 232967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

Key Stories Impacting Webster Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Webster Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Santander agreed to buy Webster in a roughly $12.2–$12.3B cash-and-stock deal that values WBS near $75.59 per share — a concrete exit price that benefits holders and explains recent trading. Zacks: WBS Agrees to Buyout

Santander agreed to buy Webster in a roughly $12.2–$12.3B cash-and-stock deal that values WBS near $75.59 per share — a concrete exit price that benefits holders and explains recent trading. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target to $75 and moved to “equal weight,” leaving only modest upside vs. the deal price — a small technical adjustment rather than a rejection of the transaction. Benzinga: Morgan Stanley PT Cut

Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target to $75 and moved to “equal weight,” leaving only modest upside vs. the deal price — a small technical adjustment rather than a rejection of the transaction. Neutral Sentiment: Other analysts (Investec/Jefferies) framed the takeover as a fair/takeout valuation that limits further upside, supporting “hold”/neutral stances and target levels near the deal price. TipRanks: Hold Rating Notes

Other analysts (Investec/Jefferies) framed the takeover as a fair/takeout valuation that limits further upside, supporting “hold”/neutral stances and target levels near the deal price. Negative Sentiment: Multiple broker downgrades (TD Cowen, Jefferies, Stephens among others) to “hold”/“equal weight” have increased selling pressure and signaled limited upside ahead of deal close. Zacks: Analyst Downgrades

Multiple broker downgrades (TD Cowen, Jefferies, Stephens among others) to “hold”/“equal weight” have increased selling pressure and signaled limited upside ahead of deal close. Negative Sentiment: Several shareholder-law firms (Kahn Swick & Foti, Halper Sadeh, Johnson Fistel) have opened investigations into the adequacy of price and process for the sale, introducing litigation/closing-risk uncertainty. BusinessWire: KSF Investigation

Several shareholder-law firms (Kahn Swick & Foti, Halper Sadeh, Johnson Fistel) have opened investigations into the adequacy of price and process for the sale, introducing litigation/closing-risk uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Santander’s own shares moved lower after the deal announcement, a reminder that acquirer stock performance (and financing/market reaction) could affect deal dynamics or perceived execution risk. MSN: Santander Shares Down

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Santander downgraded shares of Webster Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.95 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,857,302.40. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

