Wajax (TSE:WJX) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$29.50 and last traded at C$29.40, with a volume of 29618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.67.

A number of research firms have commented on WJX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Wajax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$628.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.57.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$483.15 million for the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Wajax Co. will post 3.4850136 earnings per share for the current year.

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes. It sells to leading manufacturer brands such as Hitachi, JCB, Bell, Hyster, Palfinger and other similar industries.

