Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) were down 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 2,875,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 897,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Trading Down 25.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp. in July 2011. Falcon Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.