Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $318.67 and last traded at $313.2790, with a volume of 432094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $305.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $310.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.38.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.55, for a total transaction of $577,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,073.60. This represents a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $196,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,780. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 14,653 shares of company stock worth $4,354,247 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,938,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $308,908,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,040,914,000 after purchasing an additional 857,210 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 598.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,771,000 after purchasing an additional 616,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 48.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,511,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,945,000 after purchasing an additional 491,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

