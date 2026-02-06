Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.330-1.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.
Bloom Energy Stock Down 7.6%
BE stock traded down $11.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,604,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,359,474. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 818.61, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 3.07.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,733 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $295,874.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 223,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,165,364.16. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $282,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,632.40. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 14,639 shares of company stock worth $1,496,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue beat consensus: Bloom reported $0.45 EPS vs. $0.25 expected and cited improving margins/ROE, which supports upside to near‑term profitability. Bloom Energy (BE) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Very bullish FY‑2026 guidance: management raised EPS guidance to $1.33–$1.48 (versus ~$0.70 consensus) and revenue guidance to ~$3.1–$3.3B (vs. ~$2.3B consensus), signaling strong expected revenue growth and margin improvement. This is the main driver behind the stock’s intraday strength. Bloom Energy Stock Soars On Q4 Results, Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Record full‑year revenue and demand drivers: 2025 revenue hit $2.02B (up ~37%), with management calling out strong AI data‑center and commercial & industrial demand—important secular drivers for future growth. Bloom Energy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance mixed: broker consensus around a “Hold” heading into results, so sentiment improvement depends on whether the company can sustain the raised targets. Bloom Energy Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold”
- Negative Sentiment: Volatility, profit‑taking and prior sell‑off: the stock plunged ~18% ahead of earnings as traders de‑risked, and high short‑term momentum means some investors are taking profits after the recent run—adding downward pressure despite the beat. Bloom Energy Stock Tumbles 18 Ahead Of Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: High valuation and execution risk: BE’s trailing P/E and PEG are elevated and beta is high, so even strong guidance can prompt selloffs if investors worry about execution, margin delivery or if growth is already priced in. (See company metrics in filings/market data.)
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Bloom Energy by 30.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.
Founded in 2001
