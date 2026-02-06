Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.330-1.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 7.6%

BE stock traded down $11.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,604,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,359,474. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 818.61, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 3.07.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,733 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $295,874.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 223,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,165,364.16. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $282,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,632.40. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 14,639 shares of company stock worth $1,496,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Bloom Energy by 30.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Get Free Report

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

