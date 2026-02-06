First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.61 and last traded at $43.47, with a volume of 45307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMBH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 19.69%.The business had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Insider Activity at First Mid Bancshares

In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $46,916.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,848.56. This represents a 10.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley L. Beesley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,632. This trade represents a 32.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,366,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,768,000 after purchasing an additional 44,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 584,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,133,000 after buying an additional 52,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: FMBH), headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois, is a financial services holding company that offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services through its main subsidiary, First Mid Bank & Trust. The company’s primary business activities include commercial and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, wealth management and trust administration, as well as treasury and cash management solutions.

Through its branch network, First Mid provides consumer deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and online banking services.

