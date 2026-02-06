NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NSK Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer specializing in the design, production and sale of bearings, automotive components and precision machinery. Established in 1916 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality rolling bearings, linear motion products and mechatronic systems used in a wide range of industrial and automotive applications.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses deep groove ball bearings, cylindrical roller bearings, spherical roller bearings and thin-section bearings, along with automotive steering and driveline components.

