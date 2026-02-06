Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.640-1.680 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.600-6.900 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.34.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 2.1%

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.17 and a fifty-two week high of $126.55. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.05 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 170.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 5,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $617,225.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 141,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,556,345.49. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,021 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $4,173,945.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 301,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,060,905.68. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,288 shares of company stock worth $5,741,857. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $222,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.