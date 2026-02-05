Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.55 and last traded at $58.4810, with a volume of 66278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.20.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 204,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

