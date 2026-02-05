IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.150-8.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion. IDEX also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.730-1.780 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.75.

IEX traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $211.34. 621,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,751. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.03 and a 200-day moving average of $172.79. IDEX has a 12-month low of $153.36 and a 12-month high of $213.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $899.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.00 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in IDEX by 446.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 329,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after acquiring an additional 269,109 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEX by 16.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,809,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,561,000 after buying an additional 250,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in IDEX by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,517,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,751,000 after purchasing an additional 239,215 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 635.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 264,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,437,000 after acquiring an additional 228,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 422,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,837,000 after buying an additional 191,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

