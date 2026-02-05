Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $165.74 and last traded at $165.2410, with a volume of 126060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $134.10.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.43. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $730,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,797. This trade represents a 45.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,708,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,004,000 after purchasing an additional 377,703 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,312,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,597,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,744,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,363,000 after acquiring an additional 83,366 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,077,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,337,000 after purchasing an additional 335,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,942,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,161,000 after purchasing an additional 86,182 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

