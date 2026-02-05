AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $957.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 7.09%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Firm reached a record $867 billion in AUM at year-end 2025, driven by market appreciation and organic growth across private wealth, private markets, SMAs and expanding active ETFs.

in AUM at year-end 2025, driven by market appreciation and organic growth across private wealth, private markets, SMAs and expanding active ETFs. Firm-wide active net outflows were $9.4 billion in 2025 (including $22.5 billion of active equity outflows), with retail redemptions and weaker taxable fixed income demand pressuring flows and revenues.

in 2025 (including of active equity outflows), with retail redemptions and weaker taxable fixed income demand pressuring flows and revenues. Private markets AUM grew to $82 billion (up 18% YoY) and AB expects to onboard more than $10 billion of long-duration commercial mortgage assets from Equitable by year-end 2026, supporting higher-fee, long-duration growth.

(up 18% YoY) and AB expects to onboard more than of long-duration commercial mortgage assets from Equitable by year-end 2026, supporting higher-fee, long-duration growth. Adjusted operating margin expanded to 33.7% for the year and full-year adjusted EPS was $3.33 , reflecting disciplined expense management and operating leverage despite planned investments in technology and the commercial mortgage platform.

for the year and full-year adjusted EPS was , reflecting disciplined expense management and operating leverage despite planned investments in technology and the commercial mortgage platform. Investment performance was mixed—fixed income outperformed (86% of AUM ahead over 1- and 3-year periods), but equities underperformed (only 21% of AUM outperformed over 1 year), which management attributes to leadership concentration and has driven equity redemptions.

AB traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.01. 526,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,558. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $44.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on AB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “negative” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Curi Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers a broad range of research-driven strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternative investments. The firm provides active and quantitative portfolio management, drawing on in-house research capabilities to serve the needs of institutional clients, private wealth investors and intermediaries. Its product lineup encompasses mutual funds, separately managed accounts and customized investment vehicles designed to meet diverse risk-return objectives.

The firm’s roots date back to 1967 with the founding of Sanford C.

