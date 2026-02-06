Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Clean Harbors (CLH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH):

1/23/2026 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $237.00 to $283.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $248.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $228.00 to $253.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $255.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $263.00 to $274.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Clean Harbors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – Clean Harbors had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Clean Harbors had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Clean Harbors had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/11/2025 – Clean Harbors was upgraded by analysts at CJS Securities to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/10/2025 – Clean Harbors is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Clean Harbors had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total transaction of $144,780.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,368.60. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

