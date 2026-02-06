Herzfeld Credit Income Fund Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, February 9th (NASDAQ:HERZ)

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:HERZ – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, February 9th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, February 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, February 6th.

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund Price Performance

HERZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.88. 113,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,420. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. Herzfeld Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herzfeld Credit Income Fund

About Herzfeld Credit Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HERZ. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herzfeld Credit Income Fund in the first quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Herzfeld Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Herzfeld Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $927,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund (NASDAQ:HERZ) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market. The fund is externally managed by Herzfeld Advisors, Inc, which is responsible for day-to-day portfolio construction, credit research and risk management under the oversight of an independent board of directors.

The fund’s primary objective is to generate current income with an emphasis on preservation of capital. To pursue this goal, Herzfeld Credit Income Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt instruments, including senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, mezzanine loans and other fixed-income securities.

