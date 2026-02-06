Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $161.19 and last traded at $158.23, with a volume of 210777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.30.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 EPS beat and year-over-year improvement — ADS reported $1.27 EPS vs. a $1.11 consensus and $1.09 a year ago, signaling better profitability and driving investor confidence. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $693.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.37 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.29%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Sr. Waun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,500. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 80,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $11,920,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,039.65. This represents a 65.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,772 shares of company stock valued at $14,605,539. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,242.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc (NYSE: WMS) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of water management solutions in North America. Headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, the company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) drainage pipe and related products. Its core business addresses stormwater management, on-site septic systems and erosion control for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

The company’s product portfolio includes corrugated plastic pipe, tubing, fittings, geocells, geogrids and stormwater structures such as inlets, manholes and detention/retention systems.

